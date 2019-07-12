SBS Polish

76th anniv of Volhynia massacre.

A scene from film 'Wołyn'

A scene from film 'Wołyn'

Published 12 July 2019 at 4:30pm, updated 12 July 2019 at 4:33pm
By Bogna Wernichowska
Bogna Wernichowska, a journalist and writer from Krakow, visited the places of the Volhynia massacre . 11 of July 2019 passed the 76th anniversary of the mass extermination of the Polish population in Volhynia, by the Ukrainian nationalists .

