94th Academy Awards! Nominations from Australia and Poland

Nicole Kidman says she was suffering from depression and felt like she was "not in her own body" while playing the role of writer Virginia Woolf. Source: AAP
Published 9 February 2022 at 4:25pm, updated 10 February 2022 at 11:32am
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Nicole Kidman is at the head of the 94th Academy Awards, after being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "Being Ricardos. Polish drama" Dress ", directed by Tadeusz Łysiak, produced by Maciej Ślesicki, was nominated for the best acting film short film.
