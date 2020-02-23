A book of poems - 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II

John Paul II Source: SBS
Published 23 February 2020 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The EJK Books Publishing House in Melbourne is preparing a jubilee edition of poetry on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II. Poems about Pope will collected from poets all over Australia. An unlimited age, young poets are invited, as well young people willing to join the publication of a commemoration book.
Published 23 February 2020 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share