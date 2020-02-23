SBS Polish

A book of poems - 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II

SBS Polish

John Paul II

John Paul II Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 February 2020 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The EJK Books Publishing House in Melbourne is preparing a jubilee edition of poetry on the 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II. Poems about Pope will collected from poets all over Australia. An unlimited age, young poets are invited, as well young people willing to join the publication of a commemoration book.

Published 23 February 2020 at 4:22pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...