A devastating storm in Sydney

Sydney storm damaged trees and powerlines Source: Foto: Dorota Banasiak
Published 27 November 2019 at 5:13pm
Source: SBS
Wild winds exceeding 90 km / h led to power line failures ... a devastating storm on a Tuesday afternoon in Sydney has brought down dozens of trees and cut power to tens of thousands of homes . Ausgrid reported that 47,000 homes had been out of electricity since 2:00 PM. Damage removal is underway. The house of our colleague, Dorota Banasiak, was at the epicenter of this storm ...
