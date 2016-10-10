A Film about Tadeusz Kościuszko

The event, held at Sydney's Parliament House last night, also featured performances by Amelia Gnatek and Olivia Kowalik, as well as speeches from the Polish Consul General, Regina Jurkowska, and the U.S. Consul General, Valerie Fowler.In addition, Richard Broinowski, the NSW President of the Australian Institute of International Affairs, was officially installed as the new Patron of Kosciuszko Heritage.A full report and images will be made available soon.
(from left) Dorota Banasiak, Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek Source: image: SBS
Published 10 October 2016 at 5:38pm, updated 12 October 2016 at 11:05pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
The English-language version of the film Kosciuszko: Poland Will Yet Dance has been launched at a colourful gala premiere at the NSW Parliament in Sydney. We talk to the creator of the film Ernestyna Skurjat-Kozek.
