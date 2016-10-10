A Film about Tadeusz Kościuszko

The event, held at Sydney's Parliament House last night, also featured performances by Amelia Gnatek and Olivia Kowalik, as well as speeches from the Polish Consul General, Regina Jurkowska, and the U.S. Consul General, Valerie Fowler.In addition, Richard Broinowski, the NSW President of the Australian Institute of International Affairs, was officially installed as the new Patron of Kosciuszko Heritage.A full report and images will be made available soon.



















