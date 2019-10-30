SBS Polish

A New Day Dawns for Uluru and Anangu

Uluru

Uluru, also known as Ayres Rock, pictured in afternoon light, in the Northern Territory. Source: (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Published 30 October 2019 at 4:55pm, updated 30 October 2019 at 5:04pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Nick Baker
Available in other languages

Almost 90 years since Australians began scaling Uluru, the controversial climb has finally closed to the public. The historic decision was announced two years ago, but Anangu traditional owners have called for a ban for decades.

