A Secret Supporter

Other ways to listen A Secret SupporterPlay05:54Other ways to listen Zdjęcie ze zbiorow B. Żongołłowicz Source: ZdjÄ™cie ze zbiorow B. Å»ongoÅ‚Å‚owiczGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.7MB)Published 5 June 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 2:30pmBy Bogumiła ŻongołłowiczSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Reminiscing Natalia Kułakowska, a founder of a record company in the 60's, who her wealth donated to charity. A modest and a secret donor.Published 5 June 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 2:30pmBy Bogumiła ŻongołłowiczSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesBogumiła Żongołłowicz z Natalią Kułakowską Zdjęcie ze zbiorow B. Żongołłowicz Share