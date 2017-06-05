A Secret Supporter

Zdjęcie ze zbiorow B. Żongołłowicz

Zdjęcie ze zbiorow B. Żongołłowicz Source: ZdjÄ™cie ze zbiorow B. Å»ongoÅ‚Å‚owicz

Published 5 June 2017 at 2:28pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 2:30pm
By Bogumiła Żongołłowicz
Available in other languages

Reminiscing Natalia Kułakowska, a founder of a record company in the 60's, who her wealth donated to charity. A modest and a secret donor.

Bogumiła Żongołłowicz z Natalią Kułakowską

Zdjęcie ze zbiorow B. Żongołłowicz

 





