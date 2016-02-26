SBS Polish

ABC and SBS merger?

SBS Polish

Mark Scott

Mark Scott Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 February 2016 at 6:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Magda Dejneka, Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The main body representing Australia's migrant communities says it will seek commitments from the major political parties regarding SBS' independent status. It follows remarks by departing ABC boss Mark Scott, calling for what he describes as a friendly merger between the two public broadcasters.

Published 26 February 2016 at 6:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:46pm
By Magda Dejneka, Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...