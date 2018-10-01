ABC's Shaken Stability

Former chairman of ABC's board Justine Milne and former managing director of ABC Michelle Guthrie Source: ABC Australia
Published 1 October 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 1 October 2018 at 3:29pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Can new people at the ABC restore stability at the national broadcaster? Former Air Force officer and experienced company director Doctor Kirstin Ferguson has been appointed the new deputy chair of the A-B-C board. Only within one week Australians had seen the sacking of the its managing director and the resignation of its chairman. The position of board's chairman became vacant following the resignation of Justin Milne. He stood aside amid reports he had called for journalists to be sacked because the current government did not like their reporting. His resignation came three days after former managing director Michelle Guthrie was fired, with the board claiming it was not in the best interests of the corporation for her to continue in her job.
