Aboriginal Art or Fake?

The Productivity Commission has recommended a new law which would protect Indigenous artists. Source: NITV News
Published 20 July 2022 at 4:57pm, updated 20 July 2022 at 5:22pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
A new report by the Productivity Commission claims two in three Indigenous-style souvenirs are inauthentic and have no connection to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. It says products like bamboo boomerangs or coffee mugs containing Indigenous-style artwork often have no link to Indigenous artists and bring no money into Indigenous communities.
Published 20 July 2022 at 4:57pm, updated 20 July 2022 at 5:22pm
By Tom Canetti
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share