Acting PM shows 'how well migrants can do'

The Leader of the Government in the Senate Mathias Cormann. Source: AAP
Published 19 February 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Belgian born Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is acting Prime Minister this week as Malcolm Turnbull travels to the United States. 'Stepping into the role of acting prime minister is a testament to what migrants can achieve in Australia' - he said.
