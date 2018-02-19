SBS Polish

Acting PM shows 'how well migrants can do'

SBS Polish

Mathias Cormann.

The Leader of the Government in the Senate Mathias Cormann. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Belgian born Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is acting Prime Minister this week as Malcolm Turnbull travels to the United States. 'Stepping into the role of acting prime minister is a testament to what migrants can achieve in Australia' - he said.

Published 19 February 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...