Adani - the Unwanted Mine

Protesters at a Stop Adani Mine rally on the lawns of Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 7 February 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Stefan Armbruster, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The chairman of Indian multinational company, Adani, has defended the company's plan to build one of the world's largest coal mines in Australia.
Published 7 February 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Stefan Armbruster, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share