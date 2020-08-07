SBS Polish

Aged Care Employee Day

Published 7 August 2020 at 4:59pm, updated 11 August 2020 at 9:55am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

'Aged Care Employee Day ' is on 7 of August, each year . Elżbieta Drozd, CEO of the Australian Multicultural Community Services in Maidstone, talks about the hard work of carers of the elderly in Australia.

