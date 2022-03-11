SBS Polish

Airstrike on hospital in Ukraine 'horrifying'...

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port ci

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine,March 9, 2022. Source: AP

Published 11 March 2022 at 5:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
The situation in the key city of Mariupol is becoming more and more tragic. The day after the children's hospital was bombed, which resulted, according to local authorities in 3 deaths, the besieged southern port city was attacked again.

