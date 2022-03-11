Airstrike on hospital in Ukraine 'horrifying'...

Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine,March 9, 2022. Source: AP
Published 11 March 2022 at 5:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS
The situation in the key city of Mariupol is becoming more and more tragic. The day after the children's hospital was bombed, which resulted, according to local authorities in 3 deaths, the besieged southern port city was attacked again.
