SBS Polish

Alexei Navalny - Poisoned

SBS Polish

Alexei Navalny.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 August 2020 at 4:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:00pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

German doctors confirm that Alexei Navalny had been poisoned. The Russian opposition leader and Putin's fiercest critic is the latest addition to the long list of Kremlin's opponents who suddenly fell ill.

Published 26 August 2020 at 4:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:00pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...