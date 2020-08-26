Alexei Navalny - Poisoned

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny Source: AAP
Published 26 August 2020 at 4:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:00pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
German doctors confirm that Alexei Navalny had been poisoned. The Russian opposition leader and Putin's fiercest critic is the latest addition to the long list of Kremlin's opponents who suddenly fell ill.
Published 26 August 2020 at 4:44pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:00pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share