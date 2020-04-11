SBS Polish

Alleluja !

koszyk wielkanocny

Koszyczek Wielkanocny Source: SBS

Published 11 April 2020 at 2:24pm, updated 11 April 2020 at 2:27pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Easter greetings from: President of the Polish Community Council of Australian - Małgorzata Kwiatkowska, President of the Polish Community Council of Victoria - OAM Marian Pawlik and President of the Polish Community Council of New South Wales - Adam Gajkowski.

Available in other languages
