An interview with Father Tomasz Bujakowski

Ks Tomasz Bujakowski

Published 15 June 2022 at 4:56pm, updated 15 June 2022 at 5:36pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
25 years have passed since the priestly ordination of Father Tomasz Bujakowski. The priest has been in service in Perth for 24 years and has been running the theatre, "Scena 98" for over 20 years. In December, the "Scena 98" theatre group will fly to Sydney to take part in this year's POLART festival.

