SBS Polish

An interview with Katarzyna Nowocin-Kowalczyk - part 1

SBS Polish

Marek Szczesny

Source: Katarzyna Nowocin-Kowalczyk, Marek Szczesny

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 April 2022 at 5:40pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

Polish writer Katarzyna Nowocin-Kowalczyk take you on a fascinating journey of the Soul in her recently published stories „ Not everything is like it seems: Life - written Fairy Tales for Adults”. These stories show you how much the supposed (so-called) real world and spiritual (inner) world penetrate each other. They explain how much everything that we experience happens for a reason, even if different events seem distant from each other in the time-space.

Published 27 April 2022 at 5:40pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022