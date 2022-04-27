An interview with Katarzyna Nowocin-Kowalczyk - part 1

Source: Katarzyna Nowocin-Kowalczyk, Marek Szczesny
Published 27 April 2022 at 5:40pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Polish writer Katarzyna Nowocin-Kowalczyk take you on a fascinating journey of the Soul in her recently published stories „ Not everything is like it seems: Life - written Fairy Tales for Adults”. These stories show you how much the supposed (so-called) real world and spiritual (inner) world penetrate each other. They explain how much everything that we experience happens for a reason, even if different events seem distant from each other in the time-space.
