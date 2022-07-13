SBS Polish

Andrzej Seweryn - a conversation with an outstanding theatre and film actor - part 2

SBS Polish

Andrzej Seweryn

Source: Netflix

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2022 at 5:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS

Andrzej Seweryn never ceases to surprise. One of the most outstanding Polish actors has become the main star of the new Polish series Netflix. On the set of the four-episode "Queen", he had the opportunity to prove himself in a double role - the valued Parisian tailor Sylvester and as a drag queen Loretta.

Published 13 July 2022 at 5:22pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Joanna Borkowska -Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022