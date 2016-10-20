SBS Polish

Andrzej Wajda - Master Filmmaker Passed Away

SBS Polish

Director Andrzej Wajda before the screening of film Walesa - Man Of Hope, during the 70th Venice Film Festival, 2013.

Director Andrzej Wajda before the screening of film Walesa - Man Of Hope, during the 70th Venice Film Festival, 2013. Source: AP Photo - David Azia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 October 2016 at 11:48am, updated 20 October 2016 at 1:39pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Andrzej Wajda a world renowned Polish film director has passed away. Oscar & Palme dOr-winning director was 90. Director Jerzy Domaradzki reminisces the legendary filmmaker.

Published 20 October 2016 at 11:48am, updated 20 October 2016 at 1:39pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...