Andrzej Wajda - Master Filmmaker Passed Away

Director Andrzej Wajda before the screening of film Walesa - Man Of Hope, during the 70th Venice Film Festival, 2013. Source: AP Photo - David Azia
Published 20 October 2016 at 11:48am, updated 20 October 2016 at 1:39pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Andrzej Wajda a world renowned Polish film director has passed away. Oscar & Palme dOr-winning director was 90. Director Jerzy Domaradzki reminisces the legendary filmmaker.
Published 20 October 2016 at 11:48am, updated 20 October 2016 at 1:39pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share