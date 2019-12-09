SBS Polish

Annual Polish Festival in Sydney

SBS Polish

Polish Culture

Polish folk ensemble 'Lajkonik' at the Polish Festival in Plumpton, 8 December, 2019, Sydney. Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 December 2019 at 5:09pm, updated 9 December 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Over 2,000 people came to the 5th annual Polish Festival in Sydney. At the festival, which was hosted by the Polonia Sports Club in Plumpton, sydneysiders could visit various Polish stands, try Polish cuisine, and enjoy many stage performances of Polish artists, young talents and the Polish folk dance groups.

Published 9 December 2019 at 5:09pm, updated 9 December 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...