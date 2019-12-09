Polish folk ensemble 'Lajkonik' at the Polish Festival in Plumpton, 8 December, 2019, Sydney. Source: SBS
Published 9 December 2019 at 5:09pm, updated 9 December 2019 at 5:12pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Over 2,000 people came to the 5th annual Polish Festival in Sydney. At the festival, which was hosted by the Polonia Sports Club in Plumpton, sydneysiders could visit various Polish stands, try Polish cuisine, and enjoy many stage performances of Polish artists, young talents and the Polish folk dance groups.
