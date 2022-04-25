SBS Polish

Anzac Day 2022 Ceremonies

Anzac Day Dawn Service remembers all Australians who have served and died in war and on operational service

Anzac Day Dawn Service remembers all Australians who have served and died in war and on operational service

Published 25 April 2022 at 4:57pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:56am
By Dorota Banasiak, Tina Quinn
Thousands of Australians have gathered to pay tribute to servicemen and women on Anzac Day in dawn ceremonies, where the country's leaders also acknowledged Ukraine's fight for freedom.

