Are you getting the right super ?

Dr. R Czernkowski

Dr. R Czernkowski

Published 12 December 2016 at 5:33pm, updated 12 December 2016 at 5:35pm
By Dorota Banasiak
A report has revealed around a third of Australian workers are not being paid part or all of their compulsory superannuation contributions.Dr Robert Czernkowski from UTS explains how to check if you are getting what we are entitled to.

