Around the World...in one year.

Adriana Andrzejewska i Mikołaj Kuras

Adriana Andrzejewska i Mikołaj Kuras Source: SBS

Published 22 July 2018 at 4:35pm, updated 22 July 2018 at 4:52pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Adriana Andrzejewska and Mikołaj Kuras, young journalists from Poland visited Radio SBS studio and talk about their journey around the world. They share a lot of stories about their journey on the special website called 'Rokwloczykija'.

