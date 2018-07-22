Around the World...in one year.

Adriana Andrzejewska i Mikołaj Kuras Source: SBS
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Adriana Andrzejewska and Mikołaj Kuras, young journalists from Poland visited Radio SBS studio and talk about their journey around the world. They share a lot of stories about their journey on the special website called 'Rokwloczykija'.
