Artur Dutkiewicz presents his own contemporary jazz mazurkas from his latest album Mazurki.





The mazurka (in Polish, mazurek, pl. mazurki) is a Polish folk dance in triple meter.





Arturs mazurkas are influenced by F. Chopin, K. Szymanowski, B. Bartok and Polish folk music,combined with modern jazz improvisation.