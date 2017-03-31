Ashfield Polish Club in Court Again

(left) Michael Evans , (center) John Matou from Knap Lawers, (right) Dorota Banasiak SBS Polish Radio Program Source: SBS
Published 31 March 2017 at 3:38pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 5:24pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Yesterday an injunction to restrain the club from taking any steps to sell or other dispose the club's property was upheld by NSW Supreme Court until further order.
Published 31 March 2017 at 3:38pm, updated 31 March 2017 at 5:24pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share