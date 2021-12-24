SBS Polish

'..At the Christmas Table...'

SBS Polish

Culture

Source: AAP Ben Birchall

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2021 at 4:50pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Poem by Jan Kasprowicz, recites Andrzej Siedlecki.

Published 24 December 2021 at 4:50pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022