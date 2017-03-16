SBS Polish

Attacks on migrants rising sharply in Germany

Syrian refugees arrive at the Friedland reception center in Goettingen, Germany, 04 April 2016 Source: EPA/SWEN PFOERTNER

Published 16 March 2017 at 11:33am, updated 16 March 2017 at 11:35am
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There has been a surge in the number of hate crimes committed against refugees and migrants in Germany. The latest figures from the German interior ministry show over 3,500 attacks on individual migrants and their houses in 2016.

