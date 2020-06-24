Australia – nagroda dla społecznika

Krzysztof Balcerak Source: Archiwum Krzysztof Balcerak
Published 24 June 2020 at 3:11pm, updated 24 June 2020 at 4:08pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mr. Krzysztof Balcerak from Adelaide, received on the Queen's Birthday Day, the Australian Medal for many years of work for the Polish community. In a conversation talks about his journey to Australia and importance of sharing his heart.
