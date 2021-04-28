Australia now has the lowest loan rates ever in history

"The matters discussed in this audio material are of general nature only and do not take into account individual financial situations, needs or goals.The circumstances of each person are different and therefore it is advised to contact a financial advisor to consider whether the concepts discussed here have any application in a specific situation of a particular listener. "
Mortgage rates likely to remain at record lows well into 2022. Source: Unsplash/Tierra Mallorca
Published 28 April 2021 at 4:36pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
For many, it is a chance to get a loan on very favorable terms.Financial advisor Michał Brandt suggests what to look for before applying for a loan.
Published 28 April 2021 at 4:36pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share