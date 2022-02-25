SBS Polish

Australia opens its international borders

International passengers arrive at Melbourne Airport in Melbourne, Monday, February 21, 2022. Australia’s international borders have reopened without restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists and travellers. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Australias international borders have reopened without restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists and travellers. Source: AAP Images

Published 25 February 2022 at 3:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
On Monday, February 21, Australia has opened its international borders for vaccinated travelers. The first landing at the airport in Sydney from Los Angeles at 6:20 am, brought the overseas students, tourists and Australians returning home.

