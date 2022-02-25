Australia opens its international borders

Australias international borders have reopened without restrictions for fully vaccinated tourists and travellers. Source: AAP Images
Published 25 February 2022 at 3:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
On Monday, February 21, Australia has opened its international borders for vaccinated travelers. The first landing at the airport in Sydney from Los Angeles at 6:20 am, brought the overseas students, tourists and Australians returning home.
Published 25 February 2022 at 3:27pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share