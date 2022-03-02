Australia ramps up military support to Ukraine

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Russian President Vladimir Putin Source: AAP
Published 2 March 2022 at 3:18pm, updated 2 March 2022 at 3:34pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Australia will provide around 70 million dollars towards 'lethal aid' to the Ukraine - arming fighters with missiles, guns and ammunition. An additional 35 million will be spent on humanitarian assistance - providing food and shelter to people fleeing the conflict. The Prime Minister used his strongest language yet - to deter Australians from joining the fight - labeling it a "suicide mission".
Published 2 March 2022 at 3:18pm, updated 2 March 2022 at 3:34pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share