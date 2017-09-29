SBS Polish

Australia set to get its own space agency

SBS Polish

Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex

Canberra Deep Space Communication Complex Source: CSIRO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2017 at 6:10pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Anna Sadurska, Michelle Rimmer, James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The federal government has announced it will create a national space agency, The move will help Australia cash in on the increasingly lucrative space industry - and Australian scientists are eager to get started.

Published 29 September 2017 at 6:10pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Anna Sadurska, Michelle Rimmer, James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...