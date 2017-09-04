SBS Polish

Australia - Timor- Leste Deal

Published 5 September 2017
Australia and Timor-Leste have welcomed an agreement in their long-running dispute over oil and gas fields in the Timor Sea.But the bitterness caused by the wrangling between the two countries will not be easily forgotten.

