Australia - Timor- Leste Deal

AAP/AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills Source: AAP/AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills
Published 5 September 2017 at 9:33am, updated 5 September 2017 at 9:35am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia and Timor-Leste have welcomed an agreement in their long-running dispute over oil and gas fields in the Timor Sea.But the bitterness caused by the wrangling between the two countries will not be easily forgotten.
Published 5 September 2017 at 9:33am, updated 5 September 2017 at 9:35am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share