Australia Votes: First Leaders' debate

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (left) and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten at the National Press Club in Canberra

Published 2 June 2016 at 1:33pm, updated 17 June 2016 at 2:23pm
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have gone head-to-head in the first official leaders' debate of the election. Climate change and the issue of trust dominated proceedings, as Messrs Turnbull and Shorten appeared at the National Press Club in Canberra.

