Australia Waste Crisis

Demonstrators have converged onto Parliament's steps with recycling to draw attention to the plastic and cardboard that ends up in landfill. Source: AAP
Published 15 August 2019 at 3:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Throwing recycling in landfill leads to increased production of greenhouse gases and creates large fire hazards, as many recyclable materials are combustible.
Published 15 August 2019 at 3:12pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:16pm
By Anna Sadurska, Evan Young
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share