Australia will open its borders ...

Qantas

Qantas airplanes Source: AAP

Published 3 October 2021 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:35pm
By Greg Dyett, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Australia will be re-opening to international travel some time in November. That's the promise from Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who says the international borders will re-open once the states and territories reach an 80 per cent full vaccination rate.

