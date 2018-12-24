Source: MorgueFile
Published 24 December 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 24 December 2018 at 4:19pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
While the Australian Christmas table has changed over the years becoming more adjusted to the hot weather offering cool local delicacies it still remains the same most loved symbol of the Aussie Christmas spirit.
Published 24 December 2018 at 4:15pm, updated 24 December 2018 at 4:19pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share