Australian discovery and COVID19 vaccine

Monash University's Associate Professor Menno van Zelm

Monash University's Associate Professor Menno van Zelm Source: SBS

Published 25 November 2020 at 4:38pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Gareth Boreham
As three different coronavirus vaccines are prepared to hit the market Australian researchers make a breakthrough discovery. They are offering hope that COVID-19 vaccines will provide protection for longer from the virus, without the need for regular booster shots.

