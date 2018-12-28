SBS Polish

Australian Economy 2018

SBS Polish

Stockmarket

Stockmarket Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 December 2018 at 4:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

2018 was a volatile year for the Australian sharemarket, which slumped more than 10 per cent. The Australian dollar also took a hit, down 8.5 per cent against the greenback ((US dollar)). But with global economic concerns set to continue, is Australia in for a similar 2019 ?

Published 28 December 2018 at 4:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...