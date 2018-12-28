Australian Economy 2018

Stockmarket Source: AAP
Published 28 December 2018 at 4:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
2018 was a volatile year for the Australian sharemarket, which slumped more than 10 per cent. The Australian dollar also took a hit, down 8.5 per cent against the greenback ((US dollar)). But with global economic concerns set to continue, is Australia in for a similar 2019 ?
Published 28 December 2018 at 4:49pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:41pm
By Ricardo Goncalves, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share