Australian families hope trial will reveal the truth about MH17

Debris of the Boeing 777, Malaysia Arilines flight MH17 Source: EPA
Published 21 June 2019 at 4:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:26pm
By Felicity Davey, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many of the families of the 38 Australian victims say they hope the trial of the perpetrators will finally reveal the truth about who was responsible for the MH17 tragedy.
Published 21 June 2019 at 4:33pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:26pm
By Felicity Davey, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share