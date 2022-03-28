Australian families open homes to Ukrainian refugees

The Dorosh family arrived in Australia from Ukraine and are staying with the Liebenbergs. Source: SBS
Published 28 March 2022 at 4:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Catalina Florez
Source: SBS
As more Ukrainians arrive in Australia, the need for resettlement services is growing. The Ukrainian community is filling that need by coordinating donations as Australians also step up to do their bit.
