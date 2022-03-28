SBS Polish

Australian families open homes to Ukrainian refugees

The Dorosh family arrived in Australia from Ukraine and are staying with the Liebenbergs.

The Dorosh family arrived in Australia from Ukraine and are staying with the Liebenbergs.

Published 28 March 2022 at 4:52pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:16pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Catalina Florez
As more Ukrainians arrive in Australia, the need for resettlement services is growing. The Ukrainian community is filling that need by coordinating donations as Australians also step up to do their bit.

