SBS Polish

Australian federal elections use the preferential voting system

SBS Polish

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese helping volunteers packing food hamper boxes as a community centre in Marrickville Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2022 at 4:43pm, updated 18 May 2022 at 5:06pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS

Federal elections operate under the preferential voting system. The preferential voting process requires voters to mark their preferences for candidates on their ballot papers.

Published 18 May 2022 at 4:43pm, updated 18 May 2022 at 5:06pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic, Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022