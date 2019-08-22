SBS Polish

Australian food producers may be banned from using famous names

Australian wines and cheeses are among the foods which may have to find new names. Source: Getty Images

Published 22 August 2019 at 11:21am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:18pm
By Anna Sadurska, Gareth Boreham
Under negotiations for an Australia-EU trade deal, up to 400 regionally-based European product names like feta or prosciutto could be banned from use in Australia.

