Australian Highlights of the Week

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives to attend the first day of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on 29 June 2022. Source: AAP, EPA
Published 2 July 2022 at 12:51pm, updated 2 July 2022 at 1:32pm
By Darius Paczynski
Source: SBS
Focusing on the most important Australian events of the week. Highlighting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's NATO summit address and a meeting aimed at rebuilding the Australian-French diplomatic relations.
