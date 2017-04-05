Australian Institute of Polish Affairs: 25th Anniversary

Zdjecia z imprezy rocznicowej w ambasadzie Australii w Warszawie ktora miala miejsce we wrzesniu 2016. Na drugim zdjeciu od lewej: Warzel, J. Onyszkiewicz, Henryk Sikora (czlonek zalozyciel AIPy) i byly premier Jan Krzysztof Bielecki.
Australian Institute of Polish Affairs chairman Mr Adam Warzel Source: AIPA
Published 5 April 2017 at 3:43pm, updated 5 April 2017 at 3:56pm
By Anna Sadurska
'The Australian Embassy in Warsaw, and I personally, stand ready to work with AIPA in pursuit of our shared objective of broadening and deepening the already strong and warm relationship between Australian and Poland'.Message from H.E. Mr Paul Wojciechowski, Australias Ambassador to Poland on the occasion of 25th Anniversary of the Australian Institute of Polish Affairs (AIPA)
