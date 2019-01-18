SBS Polish

Australian Open 2019...Day four

Getty Images / Matthew Stockman / Iga Świątek

Iga Świątek Source: Getty Images / Matthew Stockman

Published 18 January 2019 at 2:59pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:28pm
By Piotr Haczek, Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Piotr Haczek, our reporter from Australian Open, talks about the performance of the young Polish player Iga Swiatek, who lost her match in day four of the tournament.

