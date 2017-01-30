Australian Open Final: the biggest matches in tennis history.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) celebrates winning in the Men's Final match against Raphael Nadal of Spain on day 14 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 29, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia.
Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) celebrates winning in the Men's Final match against Raphael Nadal of Spain Source: Getty images
Published 30 January 2017 at 3:38pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 4:17pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It took five sets and 3 hours and 38 minutes for the 35 year old Swiss player to seal the win against Nadal, becoming the oldest men's grand slam champion in 45 years.
Published 30 January 2017 at 3:38pm, updated 30 January 2017 at 4:17pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share