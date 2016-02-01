Australian Open FInale

SBS Polish

Published 1 February 2016 at 3:58pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Novak Djokovic beat Andy Murray to clinch his sixth Australian Open championship. Angelique Kerber did what few in the history of women's tennis have been able to do- beat Serena Williams. Australian Open wins, losses and surprises in the final report from Australian Open by Piotr Haczek.

