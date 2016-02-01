Australian Open FInale

Getty images Source: Getty Images
Published 1 February 2016 at 3:58pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Novak Djokovic beat Andy Murray to clinch his sixth Australian Open championship. Angelique Kerber did what few in the history of women's tennis have been able to do- beat Serena Williams. Australian Open wins, losses and surprises in the final report from Australian Open by Piotr Haczek.
