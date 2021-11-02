Australian Premier appealed for the identification of the origins of the coronavirus

G20 leaders including Scott Morrison (centre) at Rome's Trevi Fountain Source: AAP
Published 3 November 2021 at 10:12am, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:26pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has once again appealed for the world to continue efforts to identify the origins of the coronavirus while at the G20 summit in Rome. He's also issued veiled criticism at the World Health Organisation.
